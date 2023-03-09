Ryan Edmond Band

Ryan Edmond is a multi-instrumental singer-songwriter from Rockingham, Western Australia.

Edmond has travelled the world from coastal towns in Australia, deserted beaches in Indonesia, to pulsating city life in Europe. The years on the move have without a doubt influenced his music, which can be heard most in the single 'Stockholm', an ode to his new home in Sweden.

Since releasing his debut single ‘From The Start’, Edmond has been met with critical acclaim from the likes of triple j, triple j Unearthed, Clash Magazine, Pilerats, Music Feeds, Forte Mag and AAA Backstage. By layering mannerisms of pop, folk and reggae, the music of Ryan Edmond is full of depth which pushes him forward as a promising name, an artist doing something different from the norm.

His latest single "Cold Ways", is a collaboration with good friends Salt Tree. Although written 3 years ago, it is only now that Edmond has felt that the time is right to release the track. With relatable and universal lyrics exploring themes of heartbreak and resilience, "Cold Ways" is a song that will resonate with listeners of all ages. It is a fantastic collaboration and a must-listen for all indie folk fans.