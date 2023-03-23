Hailing from Haarlem (The Netherlands), Berry ‘Jack’ Krikken and Sebastiaan ‘Weatherman’ Weerman are Jack and the Weatherman. Two friends and their band on a mission to send their sun-soaked songs into the world. The songs of Jack and the Weatherman combine elements of pop, folk, reggae and hiphop with positive and profound lyrics. They celebrate the beautiful aspects of life in their music, while acknowledging the fragility of its beauty. It is music for both the heart and the head and during their dynamic live show they will probably make you appreciate life more.

Berry and Sebastiaan were childhood friends.Their paths in life went separate ways after graduation; Berry traveled the world, writing down his experiences and thoughts as lyrics. Sebastiaan became a musician and learned to play various instruments. It was an odd chance that they met again, years later. It quickly became clear they would be partners in music when Sebastiaan got out his guitar and started playing The Dynamo Of Volition by Jason Mraz and Berry joined him by singing the lyrics of the song.

Together, they are Jack and the Weatherman: Berry Krikken is Jack, (‘krik’ means jack in Dutch), and Sebastiaan Weerman is the Weatherman (‘Weerman’ translates to weatherman). Their they’re on a big adventure with lots of fun, music, sold out shows and new friends both in their native The Netherlands and abroad. Without any support by a label or management they write and release three EP’s: Something Positive (2014), Homewards (2015) and Some Kind of Purpose (2016) and two albums: The Lucky Ones (2018) and One Of Us (2021/2022).

The Lucky Ones, that’s them, doing what they love and connecting with people all over the globe. Their songs score hit after hit on Spotify, with millions of streams worldwide and a golden record in The Netherlands for ‘Till The Sun Comes Up’ which they expect to become PLATINUM in 2023. They tour extensively all over the world, with shows in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Czech-Republic and the UK.

Their second album is released in parts due to Corona and feels like meeting an old friend. One who has become wiser, has grown and has a wider appreciation of life. One Of Us is a vibrant and dynamic album full of positivity, self-reflection and some good old sunshine philosophy. It covers their old reggae and hiphop style as well as their new found love for folk. ‘’We’re really proud of this one’’ says Sebastiaan. ‘’Despite the variety on the album we feel like we’re getting closer to our ourselves, musically and personally’’ says Berry.

Leaving Corona behind Jack and the Weatherman are taking off a new beginning with a new single called ‘Starlight’ which will be released on October 21st followed up by the Starlight Tour starting in January 2023. On January 26th they will kick-off in Amsterdam at the Paradiso Main Hall and then finally they will be touring again in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in cities like Cologne, Berlin, Zurich, Wien, München, Hamburg, Nurnberg and Stuttgart.