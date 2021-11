When Alicia’s world is turned upside down, her best friends, Carolina and Yesenia, intend to bring her to mine the underworlds of Brujeria, Santeria, and Hoodoosearching for that thing that will put it all back.

After some initial resistance, the friends convince Alicia to visit their„Senoras”, for some mystical guidance. With the help of Carolina, Yesenia, and cousin, Lulu, Alicia must learn the difference between creating the result you want, versus accepting the one you need.