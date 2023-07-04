Neckarsulmer Pop&Gospelchor

Herzliche Einladung zum Konzert des Neckarsulmer Pop&Gospelchores in die Stadtkirche. Auf dem Programm stehen traditionelle und moderne Gospel, Lieder und Songs.
Herzliche Einladung zum Konzert des Neckarsulmer Pop&Gospelchores in die Stadtkirche. Auf dem Programm stehen traditionelle und moderne Gospel (Moses Hogan, Kirk Franklin), AllelujAlelujA von John Høybye, Werke von Martin Carbow, Bruno Mars, Tore Aas u.a.
