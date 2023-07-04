Neckarsulmer Pop&Gospelchor

Ev. Stadtkirche Neckarsulm Binswangerstraße 27, 74172 Neckarsulm

Herzliche Einladung zum Konzert des Neckarsulmer Pop&Gospelchores in die Stadtkirche. Auf dem Programm stehen traditionelle und moderne Gospel (Moses Hogan, Kirk Franklin), AllelujAlelujA von John Høybye, Werke von Martin Carbow, Bruno Mars, Tore Aas u.a.

ev. Stadtkirche Neckarsulm

