Needles, courage and a mind for business

Minna Moscherosch-Schmidt (1866 – 1961) grew up in a large, poor family in Sindelfingen.

When she was twenty, she went to Chicago, and after early years of difficulty, founded a costume business. She went on to become a well-known woman of society. In 1929, her biography was included in the book “Chicago and its Makers” with biographies of the most important people who had contributed to the city. Minna Moscherosch-Schmidt (1866-1961) wuchs in einer armen und kinderreichen Sindelfinger Familie auf. Als 20-jährige ging sie nach Chicago und gründete nach schwierigen Anfangsjahren ein Kostümgeschäft. Sie wurde damit zu einer bekannten Frau der Gesellschaft. 1929 schließlich wurde ihre Biographie in das Buch „Chicago and ist Makers“ aufgenommen, das die Biographien der wichtigsten Persönlichkeiten der Stadt enthält.