New York Ska & Jazz Ensemble + No Sports

Das New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble (NYSJE) ist seit 1994 auf der gesamten Welt unterwegs. In der Zeit hatten sie erfolgreiche Touren durch Europa, Kanada, den USA und Südamerika.

Das Ensemble präsentieren auf seinen Platten und Livekonzerten energetische Musik, gehen musikalisch zu den Anfängen des Ska zurück, interpretieren Jazz Standars und sind in den Genres dance hall, reggae, rock steady und jazz zu Hause.

“Performance highlights include: The North Sea Jazz Festival, the Montreal Jazz Festival, The Quebec Festival de Musique, Musiques en Ete (Geneva), The Bob Marley Reggae Festival with Israel Vibration and Sister Carol, and The Discover and Bell Atlantic Jazz festivals in the U.S. In addition, NYSJE has the singular distinction of being the first American Ska band to play in Poland after the wall came down. The band had been featured in Downbeat, Reggae Nucleus, The Beat, Ragga and Jazziz magazines. NYSJE s music can be heard regularly on television– on the Nickelodeon network, MTVs Road Rules, as well as two nationally airing Campbells Soup Commercials. In Italy, their video, Properly, airs on MTV.”