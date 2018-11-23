Ex-Thunderhead and Primal Fear members Henny Wolter und Klaus Sperling´s latest strike delights even Rock´n Roll greats like Nazareth´s Dan McCafferty and original Motörhead guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke.

Both of them spontaniously agreed to contribute vocals and guitar to songs like Whiskey Wonderland and Wasted in Berlin.

The german threepiece, fronted by the unique singer and bassist Oimel Larcher, celebrates Rock´n Roll in a most raw and authentic way.

It´s bad, loud and dirty and it can put tears of joy in your eyes if you love Rock´n Roll.