Nürtinger Musiknacht live im JaB

Über 30 Bands & DJs - 25 Locations - 1 Ticket
Mehr als 30 Bands & DJs, 25 Locations und eine davon bei uns im Jugendhaus!
Im JaB live on stage:
-Shove It Crossover
- Gebritzel-Bouncing Betty Rock
-Tonbandriss Hip Hop
-Kompressor Rock
Über 30 Bands & DJs - 25 Locations
JaB Jugendhaus am Bahnhof Nürtingen Bahnhofstr. 13, 72622 Nürtingen
