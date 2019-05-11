Nürtinger Musiknacht live im JaB

Über 30 Bands & DJs - 25 Locations

JaB Jugendhaus am Bahnhof Nürtingen
Bahnhofstr. 13, 72622 Nürtingen

Über 30 Bands & DJs - 25 Locations - 1 Ticket

Mehr als 30 Bands & DJs, 25 Locations und eine davon bei uns im Jugendhaus!

Im JaB live on stage:

-Shove It Crossover

- Gebritzel-Bouncing Betty Rock

-Tonbandriss Hip Hop

-Kompressor Rock

Jugendhaus am Bahnhof Nürtingen
Konzerte & Live-Musik, Partys & Clubs
