Dark Monday - Enoch Arden by Alfred Lord Tennyson

Enoch Arden is a narrative poem published in 1864 by Alfred Lord Tennyson, during his tenure as England's poet laureate.

In 1897, Richard Strauss set the poem as a recitation for speaker and piano. Our performance features Welsh Actor Derrick Jenkins and Pianist Florian Eisentraut. The hero of the poem, fisherman turned merchant sailor Enoch Arden, leaves his wife Annie and three children to go to sea with his old captain, who offers him work after he had lost his job due to an accident. However, during his voyage, Enoch Arden is shipwrecked on a desert island with two companions; both eventually die, leaving Arden alone there. Enoch Arden remains lost and missing for more than ten years. He finds upon his return from the sea that, after his long absence, his wife, who believed him dead, is married happily to another man, his childhood friend Philip and has a child by him. Enoch's life remains unfulfilled, with one of his children now dead, and his wife and remaining children now being cared for by his onetime rival. Enoch never reveals to his wife and children that he is really alive, as he loves her too much to spoil her new happiness. Enoch dies of a broken heart.