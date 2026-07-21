ODDLAND & MOTHER OF MILLIONS | Support: RING OF GYGES

ODDLAND – Finland

One of the most significant prog-acts to emerge from Finland, Oddland has made a good international name of themselves, with their initial signing to Century Media Records and later on, signing to Frontiers Records and with European tours, both as support act (Persefone and Soen tours) and as split-headliner. Oddland is the perfect mix of Leprous, Tool, Katatonia and will appeal to all prog-fans across the nations.

MOTHER OF MILLIONS – Greece

Post/Progressive metal band from Athens, Greece, known for their cinematic atmosphere, intricate arrangements, and deeply emotional performances. They have become a significant force in the progressive metal landscape, praised for their unique blend of intensity and elegance. Several EU tours and lots of festivals, under their belt. For fans of Leprous, Katatonia, Soen, Anathema, Pain Of Salvation.

RING OF GYGES – Iceland

Progressive rock/metal – signed to ViciSolum Records