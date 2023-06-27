Online Book Club with Jessica: Jerome Lawrence & Robert E. Lee – „The Night Thoreau spent in Jail“ (1969)

Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join our Spring Book Club and discover the riches of American literature. Literature enthusiast and language lover Jessica Strain will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available at the d.a.i. library.

27.6. Jerome Lawrence & Robert E. Lee – The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail (1969): a two-act play telling the story of famed transcendentalist poet / author Henry David Thoreau, and the night he spent in jail in Massachusetts with another man,as they ruminate on their lives, past and freedom.

In English

Location: online via www.dai-tuebingen.de/books

Admission: free

Further dates: 25.07.