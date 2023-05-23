Online Book Club with Jessica: Paul Harding’s – „Tinkers“ (2009)

Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join our Spring Book Club and discover the riches of American literature. Literature enthusiast and language lover Jessica Strain will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available at the d.a.i. library.

23.5. Paul Harding – Tinkers (2009): At once heartbreaking and life affirming, Tinkers, a Pulitzer prize-winning first novel, is told through the voice of an old man who is dying. It is a meditation on love, loss, illness, faith, and the fierce beauty of nature.

In English

Location: online via www.dai-tuebingen.de/books

Admission: free

Further dates: 27.06., 25.07.