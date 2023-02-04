Are you new in town, an amateur musician or just a music lover? Or maybe all the above? open mic night is perfect for you!

Any solo artists or duos are welcome to participate with a set of up two to three songs. Original material only – no covers.

Maximum 8 Min.

Admission: free

We’re hosting open mic night, live. Sign up with the email: theater@theateramolgaeck.de, or simply show up on the night. We welcome all artists who would like to showcase their work!

Not a musician, or maybe not ready to perform? Head on down and simply watch! We’re a welcoming and friendly. Come and say hi!

See you on Saturday 4th February!

The Olgaeck Open Mic Team

Du bist Musiker? Dichter? Schauspieler? Tänzer oder Clown?

Du willst anderen Leuten zeigen, was du kannst? Open-Mic-Sessions sind perfekt für jeden, der seine Kunst einem kleinen, netten Publikum präsentieren will – und das geht im atmosphärischen Olgaeck Theater ziemlich gut. Open Mic Team wartet auf Anmeldungen von Profi, Frei oder Amateur Künstlern, die im Laufe des Abends 8 Minuten die Bühne rocken dürfen. Alle Musikstile sind erlaubt, auch Instrumental und Spoken-Word-Acts sind willkommen. Anmeldung ist ab sofort, spätestens ab 19 Uhr vor Ort – je früher man kommt, desto mehr Plätze stehen noch zur Auswahl.

Einlass 19:30, Beginn 20:00

Save the Date!