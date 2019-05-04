Oratnitza (Balkan Ethnobass)

Oratnitza are six young Bulgarian musicians who share a love for both folklore and contemporary bass genres. They hence call their unique sound “ETHNOBASS”.

Ever since their birth Oratnitza has been driven by their curiosity to find out what lies beyond the musical status quo. This has made them take Bulgarian folklore on a wild journey. Over the years their repertoire has absorbed colors and scents from the local underground and distant continents alike.

Bringing the treasures from their explorations home, they pass on the torch of tradition. Oratnitza’s music is a blend of Bulgarian folk melodies, orthodox-style chanting, world music elements, hip-hop, dubstep, trap, D’n’B, and irregular rhythms. Oratnitza interprets Bulgarian traditional songs in a way our generations can truly embrace.