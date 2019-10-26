Sharing stories about your culture, heritage, and history sounds great to you? With “Rent an American,” participants travel within Baden-Württemberg to visit German schools and meet with students who are longing to get in contact with young Americans. To prepare you as a “citizen diplomat”, we offer an orientation workshop. It covers specific aspects of cross-cultural communication between Germans and Americans to get you ready for future school visits.
Orientation Workshop to "Rent an American"
getting together and comparing Germany and the U.S.
d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt
d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Vorträge & Lesungen