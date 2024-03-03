Dark Monday

In this extraordinary one-act play, six birds live happily together in their cage, each absorbed in their own petty interest, and placating The Mistress who cares for them. When The Mistress introduces a new bird, The Wild One, their happy lives are thrown into turmoil as The Wild One forces them, and us, to face reality and question the significance of freedom.
The Wild One talks of breaking out of the confining cage and greatly troubles the others who remain secure in their confines. Until, they ultimately all join against her in the shattering conclusion to this unforgettable play.
The award winning author David Campton (2 May 1924 – 9 September 2006) was a prolific British dramatist who wrote plays for the stage, radio, and cinema. He was one of the first British dramatists to write in the style of the Theatre of the Absurd.