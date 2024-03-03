Dark Monday

Cagebirds by David Campton

Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart

In this ​extraordinary ​one-act ​play, ​six ​birds ​live ​happily ​together ​in ​their ​cage, ​each ​absorbed ​in ​their ​own ​petty ​interest, ​and ​placating ​The ​Mistress ​who ​cares ​for ​them. ​When ​The ​Mistress ​introduces ​a ​new ​bird, ​The ​Wild ​One, ​their ​happy ​lives ​are ​thrown ​into ​turmoil ​as ​The ​Wild ​One ​forces ​them, ​and ​us, ​to ​face ​reality ​and ​question ​the ​significance ​of ​freedom. ​

The ​Wild ​One ​talks ​of ​breaking ​out ​of ​the ​confining ​cage ​and ​greatly ​troubles ​the ​others ​who ​remain ​secure ​in ​their ​confines. ​Until, ​they ​ultimately ​all ​join ​against ​her ​in ​the ​shattering ​conclusion ​to ​this ​unforgettable ​play.

The ​award ​winning ​author ​David ​Campton ​(2 ​May ​1924 ​– ​9 ​September ​2006) ​was ​a ​prolific ​British ​dramatist ​who ​wrote ​plays ​for ​the ​stage, ​radio, ​and ​cinema. ​He ​was ​one ​of ​the ​first ​British ​dramatists ​to ​write ​in ​the ​style ​of ​the ​Theatre ​of ​the ​Absurd.

Info

merlin
Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart
Vorträge & Lesungen
Google Kalender - Dark Monday - 2024-03-03 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Dark Monday - 2024-03-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Dark Monday - 2024-03-03 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dark Monday - 2024-03-03 11:00:00 ical

Tags