Panel #2 Transafrikanische Membrane. Durchlässigkeiten. Verschwommene Zugehörigkeiten

Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas.

Diskussion

Moderation: Sheila Ochugboju

In der Konstruktion von Identität und Zugehörigkeit überdauern bis heute zweifelhafte Annahmen und Kategorisierungen. Die Vorstellung von Identitäten, besonders wenn es um Afrika geht, stammen noch immer aus der Zeit des kolonialen Wahnsinns und der Ausbeutung und waren Mittel der Rechtfertigung dieses Exzesses. Dass die Welt und die Menschen sich die vorgefertigten Rassekategorien aneignen, wird sehr selten in Frage gestellt. Gemeinhin nimmt man an, dass Afrikaner*in zu sein automatisch heißt „schwarz“ zu sein, was auch immer das bedeuten mag. Dies führte zu so unlogischen Konstruktionen wie dem Begriff vom „Sub-Sahara Afrika“, der die Überlegungen, wo Afrika beginnt und endet, prägte. Was bedeutet das aber in einer Welt der Vielfalt, der verschwommenen Zugehörigkeiten und Identitäten? Was bedeutet es, Mensch und Afrikaner*in zu sein angesichts des Zustands der Welt heute und ihrer Suche nach tragfähigen Grundlagen, auf denen sich die Zukunft vorstellen lasst?

In the construction of identity and belonging certain assumptions and categorisations persist. The imagination of these identities, particularly as these reflect on Africa, were mostly derived from a season of colonial insanity and parasitism on others that needed to justify its excesses. The demand that the world and its people situate themselves within, especially, the preassigned racial categories is very rarely questioned. The presumption that to be African is to necessarily be “black”, whatever that means, has meant that illogical constructions such as “Sub-Saharan Africa” become integrated into the imagination of who and where Africa starts and ends. What does this mean in a world of multiplicities, of blurred belonging and identity? Given the state of the world today, and its quest for a foundation upon which to imagine a future, what does it mean to be human and African.

Mit simultaner Übersetzung Englisch-Deutsch sowie einer konsekutiven Übersetzung Französisch-Deutsch.

A simultaneous English-German and a consecutive French-German translation will be provided.

