Panel #4 Text, Körper und Überschreitung

Sinzo Aanza, Nafissatou Dia Diouf, Lola Keyezua, Bisrat Negassi, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, Novuyo Rosa Tshuma

Literaturhaus Stuttgart Breitscheidstraße 4, 70174 Stuttgart

Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas.

Diskussion

Moderation: Joyce M. Muvunyi

Themen dieses Panels sind die Subversion und das Durchbrechen von Grenzen und Zwängen: Blick, Geschichte, Bild, Selbstwahrnehmung, Konzepte von Körper und Sexualität werden ebenso in Frage gestellt wie die Idee, dass es Zentren und Paradigmen gibt. Das Panel diskutiert Widerstand und Revolution, bringt bekannte Setzungen durcheinander und stellt mutig Widerspruche heraus. Ziel dieses Panels ist es, schwierigen Fragen Raum zu geben und unerwartete Ideen zu entwickeln, die einem erneuerten Diskurs über und von Afrika zu Gute kommen können.

This panel is about subversion and the breaching of perceived boundaries and constraints: subverting the gaze, the story, the image, the sense of self, concepts of the body and sexuality; subverting the idea of centres and paradigms. It is about resistance and revolution, confounding assumptions and confronting external as well as internal contradictions – without flinching. Out of this session, more than anything, we imagine some very difficult questions can be formulated, not necessarily to be answered immediately, as much as used to develop unexpected ideas that can inform a renewed discourse on, about, of Africa, and Africas.

Mit simultaner Übersetzung Englisch-Deutsch sowie einer konsekutiven Übersetzung Französisch-Deutsch.

A simultaneous English-German and a consecutive French-German translation will be provided. 

Eintritt: Euro 10,-/8,-/5,- (Mittag 14-18 Uhr)

Info

Vorträge & Lesungen
