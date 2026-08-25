After a breakout year that has seen panicbaby surpass 45M+ global streams, sell out her debut headline tour across Europe and support both Artemas and Zartmann, the singer-songwriter has cemented herself as one of the fastest-rising alternative-pop artists. She now announces her biggest headline tour to date for Fall 2026.

Since the viral emergence of “Claw Marks” and acclaimed EP “f u jonathan”, panicbaby has built a striking world of dark cinematic alt-pop shaped by raw confessionals, nostalgic visuals and emotionally charged storytelling. Her unique blend of vulnerability, glamour and internet-era chaos has resonated across a rapidly growing global audience, earning consistent support from tastemakers like BBC Radio 1, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Ones

To Watch and COLORS, alongside selection for Spotify GSA’s Artists To Watch 2026 and a standout appearance at BBC Radio 1’s Europe’s Biggest Gig. Extensive radio support continues to build across Europe, with particularly strong momentum throughout Germany and surrounding markets, further establishing panicbaby as one of the continent’s most compelling new crossover acts.

Following a packed summer of major European festival appearances, panicbaby will embark on an extensive 17 stop fall headline tour across Europe and beyond, with dates in London, Paris, Milan, Vienna and Zürich, alongside appearances in Birmingham, Manchester, Krakow, Cologne, Stuttgart, Munich, Frankfurt and more. The tour will conclude with debut headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, marking another major step in panicbaby’s rapidly expanding international live rollout.