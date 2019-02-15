Parquet Label Night w/ Solee, Alyne

Climax Institutes Calwer Str. 25, 70173 Stuttgart

Solee & Alyne All Night Long! Was für ein Geschenk! Tolle Produktionen, Live Sets & Releases, und das „Fresh“ aus Stuggi-Town. Das Label „Parquet Recordings“ steht für den vollkommen normalen Wahnsinn:

Deep Melodic House & Techno für alle Großstadtvögel & Traumtänzerinnen. Wir freuen uns auf dieses perfekte Showcase des Labels im Climax Stuttgart. Oberste Priorität: Lost In Love & Sound.

#parquetrecordings #climaxstuttgart #climaxinstitutes #techno #techhouse #deephouse #housemusic #stuttgart

www.soundcloud.com/solee-music

www.soundcloud.com/alyne_music

www.soundcloud.com/parquetrecordings

Climax Institutes Calwer Str. 25, 70173 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
