Parquet Label Night w/ Solee, Alyne

Solee & Alyne All Night Long! Was für ein Geschenk! Tolle Produktionen, Live Sets & Releases, und das „Fresh“ aus Stuggi-Town. Das Label „Parquet Recordings“ steht für den vollkommen normalen Wahnsinn:
Deep Melodic House & Techno für alle Großstadtvögel & Traumtänzerinnen. Wir freuen uns auf dieses perfekte Showcase des Labels im Climax Stuttgart. Oberste Priorität: Lost In Love & Sound.
#parquetrecordings #climaxstuttgart #climaxinstitutes #techno #techhouse #deephouse #housemusic #stuttgart
www.soundcloud.com/solee-music
www.soundcloud.com/alyne_music