Performative Eröffnung

Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas.Eröffnung

Begrüßung: Anne Fleckstein, Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor, Nadja Ofuatey-Alazard, Felwine Sarr, Stefanie Stegmann, Elke aus dem Moore, Johanne Mazeau-Schmid

Im Rahmen der Eröffnungsfeier begrüßen die Vertreter*innen der fördernden und der gastgebenden Institutionen sowie das Kurationsteam die geladenen Festivalgäste und das Publikum. Abwechselnd mit künstlerischen Beiträgen wird in kurzen Redebeiträgen das Festivalkonzept und -programm von „Membrane“ vorgestellt.

Representatives of the funding organisations, the host organisations and the team of curators welcome invited festival participants and the audience. Alternating with artistic interventions, the concept and programme of “Membrane” will be presented to the public.

Mit simultaner Übersetzung Englisch-Deutsch sowie einer konsekutiven Übersetzung Französisch-Deutsch.

A simultaneous English-German and a consecutive French-German translation will be provided.

Eintritt: Euro 10,-/8,-/5,- (Abend ab 18 Uhr)