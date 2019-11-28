Plàsi was born on the island of Crete to a Greek father but mainly raised in Sweden, where he moved with his mother by the age of four. After his studies in Stockholm, Milan, and Vienna the songwriting ignited under his stage name that comes from the Ancient Greek word for creation (πλάση).

His deep lyrics about humanity mixed with more personal stories are often surrounded by melancholic atmospheres and calming harmonies. After releasing his debut album People in 2018 his music started to gain international attention. The album resulted in two European tours, including showcases on Iceland Airwaves and Eurosonic, and support shows with Henry Jamison and José González.

His latest EP Mystery is his first release on Nettwerk Music Group (Passenger, Angus & Julia Stone, The Paper Kites), and has received support from the likes of The Line Of Best Fit, EARMILK, and Nothing But Hope And Passion. The EP will be followed by supporting Hollow Coves on their Europe tour before his first headline tour takes off in six European countries in the end of November. Stuttgart and Café Galao will be one of his two German stops on the headline tour!