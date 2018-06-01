Pleroma Festival will take place on 1st and 2nd June in it’s third year now. It is formed as a coherent musical journey, on friday opening with a local brass orchester. Expanding in experimental approaches, resting on the beautiful Bobrzyk island surrounded by trees and rivers, diving through a world folk, jazz and space rock saturday noon, culminating in a fulminant cosmic finale at night.

One meaning of Pleroma is fullness, filling up the empty vessel called time, thereby deleting it and creating this sublime space, helping us to renew our relations and open out again and again..