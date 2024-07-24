Popping Workshop mit Greenteck

Erlebe die elektrisierende Welt des Popping Dance mit keinem Geringeren als Greenteck (direkt aus Kanada, als Vertreter der Electric Boogaloo Fam), einem der renommiertesten und innovativsten Popper der globalen Tanzszene. Das ist deine Chance, von einem wahren Meister zu lernen, direkt hier in Stuttgart! Greenteck wird für seinen einzigartigen Stil, sein technisches Können und seine fesselnden Performances gefeiert. Er hat zahlreiche internationale Wettbewerbe gewonnen und ist ein gefragter Juror und Lehrer bei Tanzveranstaltungen weltweit. Gewinne Einblicke in Greentecks kreativen Prozess, lerne wie ihr euren Bewegungen Musikalität verleihen könnt und entdecke Tipps für die Improvisation, die euch helfen werden, in jedem Tanzkreis aufzufallen. (Vergesst nicht eure Knieschoner mitzubringen:)) In Kooperation mit LBC Summertime! //////////// Experience the electrifying world of popping dance with none other than Greenteck (straight from Canada, representing Electric Boogaloo Fam), one of the most renowned and innovative poppers in the global dance scene. This is your chance to learn from a true master, right here in Stuttgart! Greenteck is celebrated for his unique style, technical prowess, and captivating performances. He has won numerous international competitions and has been a sought-after judge and teacher at dance events worldwide. Gain insights into Greenteck’s creative process, learn how to add musicality to your movements, and discover tips for improvisation that will help you stand out in any dance circle. (don't forget to bring knee pads:))

Location und Termine

Mittwoch, 24. Juli 2024, New York City Dance School, 17:00 Uhr