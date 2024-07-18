Melbourne four-piece, PRESS CLUB, independently released their third full-length album, Endless Motion, into the world late in 2022. Debuting at #3 in the AIR Independent Label Chart and #5 on both the ARIA Vinyl Chart and ARIA Australian Physical Album Chart. The album was championed by media, landing Double J’s Album of the Week and with several singles scoring placement on various DSP playlists including Spotify New Music Friday Aus/NZ, Local Noise, Rock Out and All New Punk.

The highly anticipated, self produced, album couldn’t have been made in more different circumstances than their second album Wasted

Energy, which was written on the road touring and recorded in a six-day window in their calendar. Landing at #4 in the AIR album chart and #15 on the ARIA Australian Album chart, Press Club’s sonic calling cards are all present on Wasted Energy; the fuzz-addled, kicked-in speaker bass of Iain MacRae, the razor sharp guitar tones of Greg Rietwyk, the merciless drumming of Frank Lees, not to forget the emotionally charged vocal deliverance of Natalie Foster.

Wasted Energy followed on from acclaimed debut album, Late Teens, which thrust the group into life on the Australian and European touring circuits. Fuelled by debut single, the buzz-saw guitar laden, ‘Headwreck’, which received loyal attention from music lovers and radio alike - landing high rotation at Australia’s triple j and Fbi radio. While follow up single ‘Suburbia’ also landed additions at triple j and FBi. Perching the band as the most played unsigned artist on triple j for over a dozen weeks. The reception to blame for the bands appearance at dozens of festivals around Australia (Falls Festival, Yours + Owls, Fairgrounds, Festival of the Sun, Bigsound, Melbourne Music Week) and Europe (Groezrock, The Great Escape, Manchester Punk Festival, Reading & Leeds, Download, Southside & Hurricane). The sold out first pressing of Late Teens was shifted rapidly thanks to a swathe of high-profile support slots (Japandroids, DZ Deathrays, Joyce Manor), radio play at the community and national level, and a bevy of media support both online and in print, none more milestone as taking on triple j’s Like A Version to cover The Killers and receiving a 4 star-star-album review in NME.