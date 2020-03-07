He has more speakers than you have shoes...

Wir freuen uns ganz besonders, im März einen der momentan aktivsten und spannendsten Produzenten, Label-Owner und DJs zu präsentieren, der tatsächlich vor 20 Jahren das letzte Mal bei uns in Tübingen zu Gast war - höchste Eisenbahn also für:

Digital (Function Records / Metalheadz UK)

Lightwood & Telmo A (Santorin Ambassadors)

VJ PPLC

Sub frequencies run through Stephen Carr’s veins. Breaks roll out every time he cracks his knuckles. Cut him in half, you’ll find cables, crossovers and loudspeakers. He has more speakers than you have shoes. He tests his productions on his own Void Acoustic soundsystem. Most importantly he has a sound and style that is unmistakable to him. A sound that’s had an incredible influence on this crazy thing we call jungle since day one.

A prominent force from 1994: Pick an era in drum & bass and Digital’s signature boot stamp is dented deep into it. From creating some of the most seminal soundtracks to the legendary Blue Note Sunday Sessions to being the first jungle artist to explore the now unavoidable halftime movement via releases on the genre’s most defining imprints (31 Records, Certificate 18, Metalheadz, V, Reinforced, Violence, Rupture, Exit, Commercial Suicide, C.I.A, Photek Productions, Ingredients and many more), Digital’s unmistakable sonic signature has rumbled through the movement with consistency and clarity.

With well over 130 productions to his name, it would be a madness to start highlighting how many Digital releases have changed the game. From his ever-relevant first major breakthrough ‘Spacefunk’ right through to unavoidable 2018 anthem ‘Motherland’, via groundbreaking pieces such as ‘Deadline’ (one of the first ever halftime tunes), ‘Waterhouse Dub’ and ‘Phantom Force’ (with longstanding comrade Spirit) Digital’s raw, rolling, roots-founded sound has been a staple source for selectors from all corners to this day.

Take his original label L Plates, an imprint that gave the world Amit and Baron. Take his and Spirit’s label Phantom Force that rolled out a slew of scene-reviving against-the-trend breaks throughout the early 2000s. Take his Function imprint that’s accelerating operations every year with events and releases from himself and kindred spirits such as Spirit, Response and Flava. Take his five artist albums. Take 2016’s ‘Synthesis’ collaboration album where he skewed the spotlight on a rollcall of his favourite peers. Take his latest album ‘Total Control’, an LP that’s been received as one of his rawest honest and heavy-hitting bodies of work to date.

Take it or leave it… Digital has always done his own thing on his own terms and created his own sound. ‘Total Control’ is a strident reminder of where he’s come from, where he’s heading and where he’ll always be: deep in the dance. No tunes for trend’s sake or profile pandering. Stephen Carr tailors beats strictly for big systems and full immersion trips where subs run deep through the dancefloor’s veins. A truly influential craftsman; almost 25 years deep and Digital remains one of the most respected and renowned forces in this crazy thing we call jungle. And has done since day one.