Public Guided Tour

Welcome to the University Town of Tübingen. We are happy to have you here in our beautiful old city on the Neckar River!

The classic tour is the one you need, if you are still unacquainted with Tübingen! On this guided tour you will learn many interesting and entertaining facts about Tübingen‘s past and present, about important buildings and famous faces. Naturally our tour guides will be able to tell you about the everyday life of the citizens, about funny and strange happenings and about what makes Tübingen so special and different.

  • Tickets only available at the Tourist Information on the Neckar bridge
  • Meeting point at Tourist Information on the Neckar bridge

