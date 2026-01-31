Quantum computing promises great potential for companies in almost all industries thanks to its speed and precision advantages. Combining it with machine learning methods also opens up new possibilities.

How do quantum computers work, what principles underlie their programming, and why does the so-called »quantum advantage« promise disruptive change in the IT industry? In our 5-day Winter School in cooperation with Heilbronn University, we train the experts of tomorrow. The training is organized by Fraunhofer IAO in collaboration with the Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences. We invite participants to join us in exploring the phenomena of the quantum world, the differences between today's system architectures, and the fundamentals of their programming. Starting with the principles of quantum mechanics, we will take an exciting journey toward their industrial application and discuss various use cases from fields such as quantum chemistry and materials science, quantum communication, quantum optimization, and quantum machine learning. Through four modules and additional excursions, the Winter School provides comprehensive knowledge in the field of quantum computing,from the basics to hardware, algorithms, and applications. Participants will learn to evaluate this key technology, work with it, and use it in a targeted manner. The course aims to provide a general understanding of quantum technology and to build the key competencies necessary for industrial application.

Weitere Infos auf /www.iao.fraunhofer.de/en/events-calendar/quantum-computing-winter-school