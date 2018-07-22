"The Daughters of the Queen of Sheba – Black Women in the Jewish Tradition"

Reading the Bible we find foreign women meeting Jewish men, sometimes getting married and having kids. Two of them known in Jewish tradition to be black are Zipora, Mose's wife, and the Queen of Sheba encountering King Solomon. These two enigmatic episodes were subsequently enriched with medieval commentary and stories, both in Jewish and Christian tradition. In the lecture, we will focus on how the commentary uses the biblical stories to help the reader understand our relationship with, and the necessity to, engage the Other, and how this has impacted the integration of Ethiopian immigrants into contemporary Israeli society.

Dr. Meirav Meidan promovierte in jüdischen Studien in Gender Studies und forscht und lehrt vor allem an Fragen, die sich durch die Erfahrungen von Frauen stellen.

Der Vortrag findet in englischer Sprache statt.