Come join our Quilting Bees Group! In addition to the shared enthusiasm for traditional American needlework, the quilting and conversation group also uses the monthly meetings to talk about everyday things. Not only wonderful quilts will be created during the cozy get-together, but also new friendships. Anyone who would like to share their knowledge with the group or perfect their own skills with the sewing needle is cordially invited!

In English

Location: d.a.i. room „Ann Arbor“

Admission: free

Further dates: 15.6., 20.7.