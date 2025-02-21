Quiz Night @ d.a.i.

Trivia in English, music, and drinks in a casual atmosphere. Calling all quiz heads and English speakers: we want YOU to show off your big brain energy and take part in our monthly Quiz Night. On each last Friday of the month, join us for a friendly trivia challenge – completely in English. Bring friends, come in a group, or meet fellow fun-fact friends upon arrival! Teams can be made up of up to four people and first and second place winners take home prizes! (Non-)alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

In English