Quiz Night @ d.a.i.

Deutsch-Amerikanisches Institut Tübingen (d. a. i.) Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen

Trivia in English, music, and drinks in a casual atmosphere. 

Calling all quiz heads and English speakers:we want YOU to show off your big brain energy and take part in our monthly Quiz Night. On each last Friday of the month, join us for a friendly trivia challenge – completely in English. Bring friends, come in a group, or meet fellow fun-fact friends upon arrival! Teams can be made up of up to four people and first and second place winners take home prizes! (Non-)alcoholic drinks available for purchase. 

In English.

Info

Freizeit & Erholung
