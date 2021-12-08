As you have noticed probably, we had to cancel our planned „Live Resurrection 2021 Tour“. We were working very hard, to keep all shows, but unfortunately that didn’t work out – Now the good news:

A few shows are still on and we are very looking forward to do at least these remaining 10 shows. BONDED will still be part of the Line-Up for most shows and with Vanish and Tri State Corner we will have two more awesome bands with us. Please check the poster to see, who will join us for the different shows. And one more Info – The Gig in Nuremberg will be held in „Hirsch“ instead of „Z-Bau“. We all hope for a better 2022 and we will have some exciting news for all of you very soon – So stay tuned! Take care and stay healthy,

Peavy, Lucky, Jean, Stefan & Lucky Bob Music Agency