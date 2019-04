#Ran Nir is mostly known as a founding member of the band "Asaf Avidan & The Mojos" and as the singer-songwriter and front-man of the band "LFNT”.

After a fruitful career with the two bands, Ran Nir is about to release his 1st solo album "Obsession" in late 2019.

Links:

https://open.spotify.com/artist

/3wrzVI0RGQnUzijkahgON9?si=woEEB9SlT2WHpzOaZ4nUjA

www.ran-nir.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-6fTyuTN6A&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8_sSHjyHkk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z3I8vl_RjE