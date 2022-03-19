The other news concerns my band Real Time and a new three piece line-up going forward. I will continue to play guitar and take the main vocal responsibilities, while John Rafferty will play acoustic lead guitar as he has done since 2012. We are pleased to welcome old friend and fellow Borderer Andy Anderson to the band. Andy hails from Jedburgh, and is a well known multi-instrumentalist who for many years played with local band Fiddler’s Leap. Also a seasoned performer on the Scottish Ceilidh Band circuit, Andy will be playing fiddle and singing harmonies in our new format.

We are looking forward to getting back on the road, and are particularly excited about getting back into Europe, starting with a busy German tour next March. The diary is filling up, and as clubs and other venues begin to reopen we will add more dates to our gig list.

Hope to see you somewhere along the road!