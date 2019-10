Rebellion + Heart of Chrome

Samstag | 23.November 2019 | Sonnenkeller. Live Club. Balingen

Rebellion

HeartofChrome Band

Aftershow DJ Be Si

After their breakup with Grave Digger Uwe Lulis and Tomi Göttlich decided to form a new Metalband with the name:„Rebellion“.

The first release was a concept album entitled „Shakespeare‘s Macbeth - A Tragedy in Steel“.

The Album was a great success and is a cult-album in Metal history. The band toured and played several headliner shows.

Doors: 20.00 Uhr | Start: 21.00 Uhr

VVK Start 24.Oktober!!!!!

VVK an allen bekannten Stellen, Zollern Alb Kurier und Schwarzwälder Bote

Online www.reservis.de