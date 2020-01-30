Reinventing Peace

Talk by Xanthe Hall, Berlin. In the summer of 2017, 122 States adopted a new treaty in the United Nations: the Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). Despite the fact that all of the states possessing nuclear weapons have declared that they will not sign the treaty, it is well on its way to becoming international law. How did we get here? This is a story of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapons (ICAN), a civil society campaign that mobilised the majority of governments around the world to stand up to a small group of states possessing nuclear weapons and call for them to be banned. The treaty will affect both states that have signed and those who have not by creating national legislation and a new norm in international law. The perspective of nuclear weapon-free states is central to a shift in our thinking: the stability and effectiveness of nuclear deterrence is called into question by those who do not use it for their security, while the effects of any use of nuclear weapons by others is a major threat to them.

Xanthe Hall is Managing Director of the German Section of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) and chair of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.