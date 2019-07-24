Dieses mal präsentiert die Mittwochsbühne Musik aus Irland: The life story of Richie Ros is a testament to the human spirit and to the carthartic healing nature of music.

Growing up in a state run orphanage in Limerick city, Ireland, Richie recalls feeling confused as to why his life was unfolding in the way it was. It was on Richie's 11th birthday that his long sought after guitar eventually materialised from a teacher who taught him he’s very first song on the guitar “Johnny Be Goode”.

To cope with such emotional turmoil Richie began writing and performing his own songs and he developed his own inner world where his emotions were expressed through music.

Despite the trauma of his early years Richie has refused to let his past define him. Richie had no control over the events in his life but the one thing he did have control over was his attitude.

Fate found him David Odlum, Grammy Award winning producer formerly of The Frames, who having liked the demo agreed to produce Richie’s Debut album “Odyssey” in the Black box studio, France.

The album is fittingly called Odyssey – the journey of a young boy who in spite of all the odds stacked against him had worked to create his own fairytale. The music in his soul had, in his own words, finally “set him free”.