Ritual:Digital w/ Modular Project

We are Ritual:Digital, a collective of DJs based in Munich and Stuttgart. We throw partys for contemporary electronica and tender dance music.

Formed in 2014 by the Italian DJs Alberto Iovine and Alessandro Fumagalli, Modular Project is an eclectic duo with a sound defined by powerful drums and driving synths, heavily influenced by New Wave and the Italo Disco sounds of the 80’s.

Rave safe, no sexism, no racism, no homo or trans phobia - only sweat, good music and euphoria!

** In order for all of us to have a good memory of the evening, do not hesitate to approach us / others / DJs / staff at the door or guests if you feel that, in whatever form, personal boundaries are being crossed by others. Stay aware and take care of yourself as well as others. **