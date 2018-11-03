Ritual:Digital_28_M.RUX_LIVE_

Event

Bar Romantica Stuttgart Hauptstätter Straße 40, 70173 Stuttgart

"M.RUX, known for his stupendously vast and diverse records collection which, depending on his mood, that of his audience, the general circumstances and location (city or desert), he spins one way or another, setting the listener’s expectation in the range as wide as from solid beats to down-tempo misty psychedelic and abstract soundscapes. You would not know upfront." (Resident Advisor)

Info
Bar Romantica Stuttgart Hauptstätter Straße 40, 70173 Stuttgart
Partys & Clubs
