Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live

Event

Google Calendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00 iCalendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00

White Noise Stuttgart Eberhardstraße 37, 70173 Stuttgart

"In Greek mythology, the greedy king Midas wished for the ability to turn everything he touched into gold. As a self ironic take on this name, Willi Schumacher aka Midas 104 refines his insatiable thirst for new tones until a golden sound pours onto the dance floor.

Midas presents his meticulousness for producing in his atmospheric live sets which occur in cities all across Europe.

Many see him as one of the most promising talents in the Berlin’s dance-music scene, and his tireless ambition has many looking forward to seeing just how far he will go."

_Banali

_MOLOKO+

_Florian Bühler

Info

White Noise Stuttgart Eberhardstraße 37, 70173 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Partys & Clubs
Google Calendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00 iCalendar - Ritual_Digital_33_Midas_104_Live - 2019-04-06 23:00:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Allianz MTV Stuttgart rectangle

Blog Ausbildung &amp; Karriere Home

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Mittwoch

20. März 2019

Donnerstag

21. März 2019

Freitag

22. März 2019

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen