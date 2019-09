"Iorie started young singing, playing instruments and combined it all later by starting to produce at the age of 15. His music ranges through all tempos always conjunct in the prupose to shake your body, move your heart and excite your mind.

In his tracks he uses the sounds of his travels and tries to capture all the encounters that come along them in personal, philosophical lyrics" (Resident Advisor)

_Banali

_MOLOKO+

_Florian Bühler