Ritual_Digital_36_SARAH_KREIS_

"Sarah Kreis is an electronic music artist and passionate music collector based in Berlin. Her love for collecting music finally found its way to the turntables in Heidelberg in 2012, where she hosted a variety of events with a small collective.

Her sound is as unique as it is diverse, delivering to listeners uniquely curated, storytelling soundscapes with solid groove foundations. While her specialty is playing slow tech, Sarah Kreis also loves to surprise her audience by playing genre-bending tracks and introducing mellow indie tunes, organic deep house as well as dub and hip hop influenced beats. " (Resident Advisor)

_Banali

_Laetizia

