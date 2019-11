"After spending her earlier years playing guitar in several punk bands, she asked her friends to teach her the basics of “computer music” only to unearth an infatuation with electronic production at the age of 19.

She then spent the ensuing 12 months researching new techniques, becoming a “studio freak,” while investing in the necessary analog gear to realise these sonic ideas. Now she's one of the most promising acts of 2019!" (Resident Advisor)