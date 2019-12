"One’s company, two’s a crowd, and three’s a party! When these three steer the DJ booth into the night they’ll unreservedly mix through synthesizerdisco, acid-drenched house and psychedelic techno!" (Resident Advisor)

_Banali

_MOLOKO+

_Inspektor_Lenny

_Lily Lillemor

We are ritual digital, a DJ-collective based in stuttgart and munich. We do partys for contemporary electronica and tender dance music.