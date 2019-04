Time to recap: 2016 three lonely boys decided to put things together and ... bla bla, long story short: it's our birthday! 3 YEARS ritual digital!

WHAAAAT? Yeah, we're sure. Celebrate with us and our guest Philipp Fein, labelhead of Feines Tier, our anniversary night. No cakes, no fillers. LOL.

We are ritual digital, a DJ-collective based in stuttgart and munich. We do partys for contemporary electronica and tender dance music.