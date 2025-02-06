ROCKING IN THE RAIN – Discover yourself with improv

In a series of interactive exercises and games, you’ll tap into your innate creativity and learn to think on your feet.

This isn't about acting; it's about developing real-world skills like confidence, adaptability, and a positive mindset that can transform how you approach daily challenges—be it in the workplace, at social gatherings, or in your personal growth. You’ll master the art of staying present and responding effectively to the unexpected, making you more resilient and resourceful. Through playful scenarios, you’ll refine your problem-solving abilities and grow more comfortable navigating uncertainty—all while enjoying the process.This course also redefines your relationship with failure. By embracing the concept of "failing forward," you'll begin to see mistakes not as setbacks but as stepping stones to growth.

This mindset shift will empower you to tackle challenges with greater confidence and less fear. The ultimate aim is to turn the unknown into an adventure, helping you overcome personal limitations and unlock new potential. Join me on this journey of self-discovery, where humour and light-heartedness are the keys to learning and transformation. Register for the trial session for a fee, and after the trial session, you can sign up for the improv theater course. Trainer: Jan Keck