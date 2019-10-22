Rudi's Riot

Kleines radikales Hiphop Konzert unter der Woche mit:

Warm-Up:

DJ Doppelkorn & MC Mäsches [Punk,Hiphop,Elektropunk]

KRAV BOCA [Punk Rap]

https://kravboca.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ-WpHUX37Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3sat2MK498

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y88ZAMPDSGE

Krav Boca is a gloomy French and Greek union. When the energy of rock music brought hip-hop to new horizons.

Krav Boca rioters perform always hooded ! Pushed by a powerful guitar-bass-drums-mandolin, the 3 masters of ceremony invade the stage with greek and french lyrics : neither punk, nor rap or metal, but definitely a combination of all three.

After the release of its two first albums, “Sanatorium” (2015) and “Canette à la Mer” (2017), the band still continue to play with its double nationality by multiplying tours all over Europe. Into the pit, on stage, on a playground or in the street, the watchword remains : CHAOS !