Rumjacks / The Razorblades

THE RUMJACKS - “Its like growing up with a tear in your eye and a storm brewing in your heart..” muses frontman Frankie McLaughlin on the musical heritage of the group.

“We were raised on the Scottish & Irish music in our parents record collection, before colliding head-on with Punk Rock as we grew older & thought we knew everything.”These two immovable pillars define The Rumjacks above all else, as they continue to cut their own path through the tangled musical landscape before them. Their own brand of Celtic Punk has seen them release two EP’s – ‘Hung, Drawn & Portered’ & ‘Sound as a Pound’ (’09), as well as three powerful full length albums – ‘Gangs of New Holland’ (’10), ‘Sober & Godless’ (’15), & ‘Sleepin’ Rough’ (’16).Since the bands inception in Sydney, Australia in late 2008 when McLaughlin met Bassist Johnny McKelvey, they have racked up millions of YouTube views, with over 24 million of these alone for their breakthrough track ‘An Irish Pub Song’. Other stunning videos that capture the incredible live energy of the band include ‘Uncle Tommy’, ‘Blows & Unkind Words’ & ’Plenty’, while ‘Crosses for eyes’ and ‘Me Old Ball & Chain’ see them hard at work in the studio.The videos for ‘Home’, ‘One Summers Day’ weremade while The Rumjacks were on tour, and stand testament to the bands enormous appeal wherever they go.

Their incendiary live performances and seemingly endless touring regime has seen them share the stage with acts as diverse as Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Anti Flag, CJ Ramone, The Real McKenzies, Gogol Bordello, Ruts DC, Guttermouth, GBH, UK Subs and The Aggrolites. “We’re at home on any lineup in front of any crowd, I think there are elements of what we do that must appeal to just about anyone.”

Indeed there are – from their heavy Celtic roots to the driving punk rock or even ska/reggae rhythms, well-oiled sing-alongs & choking ballads. “We draw on so many influences, but still it’s important for us to force the bounds of what we already do, play good solid Punk rock with a fat smear of Celtic folk right through it, Hopefully contributing something fresh & substantial that’ll stick around in people’s hearts long after the party’s over..”

2015 marked a real tipping point for the band, when after wowing home crowds with several appearances at the prestigious Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, they embarked on a hugely successful tour of Europe playing to over 50,000 people. Absolutely crushing just about any bands ‘must do’ list, they took in the likes of Boomtown Fair (UK), Montelago Celtic Festival (Italy) and Jarocin Festival (Poland), as well as sell-out shows at many iconic club venues like The Garage (London), Wild At Heart (Berlin) and Rock Cafe (Prague).Barely stopping to cool their jets, the band made a triumphant return to the festivals and concert halls of Europe & The UK in 2016, playing almost a hundred dates over some 24 countries. Inciting hysteria & pushing their own physical barriers as they went, the boys chalked up plumb appearances at some of Europe’s hottest festivals, including; Punk Rock Holiday, Lowlands Festival, Exit Festival, Rock marathon, Mighty Sounds, Germany’s Taubertal & Open Flair Festivals, and Woodstock Festival in Poland, attended by half a million people. Somehow in the midst of all this they managed to release their third album ‚Sleepin‘ Rough. Along with two dynamic new videos for the singles ‚A Fistful o‘ Roses‘ and ‚Patron Saint o‘ Theives‘ (the latter shot in Poland on a rare day off during their EU tour) the album has been met with critical acclaim the world over.

2017 see’s The Rumjacks make their long awaited maiden foray into the USA & Canada. Where they will tear their way around from San Diego’s tin roof in the gaslamp quarter, through New Orleans, Austin Texas for the SXSW Festival & up along the east coast into Canada. They’ll return again in September after some more EU summer shows, to headline California’s Get Shamrocked festival.

Here we go people, 2018 will mark our 10 year anniversary!So, to celebrate, we are hitting the road on our “10 Year Anniversary Tour”

THE RAZORBLADES - Germany’s sharpest surfband travels around Europe since 2002. Rob Razorblade (guitar ), Randy (bass) and Ralph Razorblade (drums) sound like Dick Dale on speed and come over you like a Tsunami wave of powerful guitars & pounding drums:

„There‘s too much mainstream“ says Rob Razorblade, Guitarist, Songwriter and Mastermind behind THE RAZORBLADES. “Everybody listens to the same music, watches the same crap on TV and follows the latest social media trend. We prefer to do things our own way…that’s what Rock ’n Roll is all about, being different from the rest of the world.”

On the new record „New Songs For The Weird People“ THE RAZORBLADES do things their own way by melting Sixties-Surf-Twang, Punk energy, Rockabilly and 80s Underground-Rock into an explosive mixture. Giant waves of melody meet feedback noises and a nod to Glam Rock, New Wave, Ska and Powerpop. Rob says: “We love all the subculture styles – Punk Rockers, Rockabillies, Mods, Surfer guys, Skinheads and Gothics. We met tons of crazy people on tour in Europe and the USA, who organized gigs in a small town at the end of the world, just because they wanted to and believed in it. They keep their style alive and don’t do the stuff everybody else does. We dedicate the new record to these “Weird People”.

The album contains 17 new songs, full of High Speed-Rock& Roll, but you can also find traces of The Clash’s Punky Reggae, Californian Melodies, which would perfectly fit the next Tarantino movie and trashy, distorted drums. Guitarist Rob makes his debut as a lead singer on two tracks: „Rock’n Roll Jet Set“ is wild and crazy Rock’n Roll, while “Put On The Make Up Boys” pays tribute to the Cure from the early 80s. And how do you call this eclectic mix of styles? “Call it Surf Punk, Instrumental Punk Rock or whatever you like. After doing the band for 14 years and playing more than 600 shows, we don’t care too much. Our music is as colorful as our audience and we love Dick Dale as much as The Ramones, Lee Perry, Phil Spector and the Raveonettes“ says Rob.

Instead of getting a headache from thinking too much which label would fit their band, Rob, Ralph and Randy jump into the tour van and play every weekend in front of the chosen ones, crazy freaks who don’t bow to the beaten tracks of mainstream taste. “These people are the Rock’n Roll Jet Set for us, people, who keep their individuality and don’t think about commercial value all the time. Without them, we would be nothing!” Although they played shows in 15 concerts and released 6 albums, THE RAZORBLADES still don’t get support from a major label, management or a big booking agency: ”We do everything on our own, the label, the booking and all the driving. We have a network of cool venues, local promoters and likeminded bands and stay independent. This way we can survive as a band in today’s world. DIY rules!”