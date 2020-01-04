Russians 1st

Neues Jahr neues Glück!! Wir starten ins Neue Jahr mit ganz viel Party.
★Freier Eintritt bis 23 Uhr für alle
★100 Flaschen Wodka mit 3x Energy für je 35 Euro bis 24 Uhr oder solange Vorrat reicht!
Club Privilege bietet Dir eine imposante Partylocation & Hotspot der russischen Clubszene
★stilvolles Ambiente & beeindruckende Atmosphäre
★2 Floors plus Bistrobereich und Outdoor RussianFood Truck
★VIP Lounges mit Extra Bardame und Food Service
★Fotoshootings an der Fotowand und im Club
Dresscode: Dress 2 Impress
Floor 1: Russisch & Mixed by DJ Ro-Man
Floor 2: HipHop TyBeatz