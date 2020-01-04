Russians 1st

die erste russische Nacht des Jahres

Google Calendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00 iCalendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00

Club Privilege Solitudeallee 127, 70806 Kornwestheim

Neues Jahr neues Glück!! Wir starten ins Neue Jahr mit ganz viel Party.

★Freier Eintritt bis 23 Uhr für alle

★100 Flaschen Wodka mit 3x Energy für je 35 Euro bis 24 Uhr oder solange Vorrat reicht!

Club Privilege bietet Dir eine imposante Partylocation & Hotspot der russischen Clubszene

★stilvolles Ambiente & beeindruckende Atmosphäre

★2 Floors plus Bistrobereich und Outdoor RussianFood Truck

★VIP Lounges mit Extra Bardame und Food Service

★Fotoshootings an der Fotowand und im Club

Dresscode: Dress 2 Impress

Floor 1: Russisch & Mixed by DJ Ro-Man

Floor 2: HipHop TyBeatz

Info

Club Privilege Solitudeallee 127, 70806 Kornwestheim Karte anzeigen
Partys & Clubs
Google Calendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00 iCalendar - Russians 1st - 2020-01-04 22:00:00

Tags